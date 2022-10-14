Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to The Pine Walk Collection, recordings of DJ sets performed on Fire Island in the ‘80s and ‘90s. In the summer of ‘21, a couple moved into a new house in the island’s Pine Walk neighborhood, and there found a bunch of old bootleg cassette tapes, the New York Times reported:

The tapes, which were accumulated from 1979 to 1999, capture the sonic evolution of disco into more modern house music — often on the very same night. More than a catalog, the tapes are the soundtrack to a critical juncture in gay history as the AIDS crisis emerged and a new generation of activists fought for their rights and survival.

We’re listening to two mixes we especially liked. Back to vocal-free music on Monday.

It's Ecstasy - The Pine Walk Collection (50m, vocals throughout)

Mixcloud

Sunday Brunch à la Bernier - The Pine Walk Collection (50m, vocals throughout)

Mixcloud

Have a really nice weekend.