Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Olympians, an American funk/soul band. They’re a group of studio musicians who’ve recorded with singers like Lee Fields and Charles Bradley. Their one, self-titled album from 2016 has been in heavy rotation at the Flow State office. It’s a collection of 11 amazing instrumental tracks named after Greek Gods. Our favorite is “Neptune.” The band only has one LP (and a couple singles) so today’s recommendation represents quality over quantity.

The Olympians by The Olympians (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good day today.