Today we’re listening to The Mermen, a band formed in San Francisco in 1989. The trio is Jim Thomas on guitar, Jennifer Burnes on bass, and Martyn Jones on drums. Their music is heavily surf rock inspired, but also brings in elements of psychedelic and blues. We’re starting with their 1989 debut, Krill Slippin, the maritime themed LP that undocked their career. Next we’re playing their more subdued 2000 record, The Amazing California Health and Happiness Road Show.

Krill Slippin - The Mermen (50m, no vocals except for one second at 1:38 on track 9)

The Amazing California Health and Happiness Road Show - The Mermen (70m, occasional non-lyric vocals)

