Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Bombillas, a four-piece funk band based in Los Angeles. Their self-titled debut album from December has been on repeat at the office. It’s a collection of world-inspired funk tracks, which magically includes a cover of previously-recommended Ethiopian keyboardist Hailu Mergia. The Bombillas is their first and only LP, so that’s all we’ve got today. It does deserve repeat listens, we’ll say that much.

The Bombillas - The Bombillas (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a splendid Thursday.