Today we have a guest recommendation from Sam Valenti IV, founder of Ghostly International, a record label that has been going since 1999. It’s home to Flow State faves like Mary Lattimore, Steve Hauschildt, Heathered Pearls, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and many more.

We're listening to Telefon Tel Aviv (another Ghostly act), originally a duo of New Orleans high school kids Joshua Eustis and the late Charles Cooper. They made their name with Fahrenheit Fair Enough in 2001, a stunning blend of experimental electronics and jazz elements. Two records ensued, showing the band's diversity. After their third album, Cooper passed away and Eustis focused on touring in bands such as Nine Inch Nails. In 2019, Eustis returned as Telefon Tel Aviv with Dreams Are Not Enough, which follows an eerie melancholy and widescreen meditation with intricate found design and spare vocals.

Fahrenheit Fair Enough by Telefon Tel Aviv (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dreams Are Not Enough by Telefon Tel Aviv (50m, background/distant vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a peaceful day today.