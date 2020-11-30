Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Tapani Rinne, a Finnish composer and multi-instrumentalist. Rinne has created a wide range of music, but today we’re recommending his ambient compositions that feature synth and brass. Radioton, from last year, sets saxophone and clarinet loops to atmospheric synths. This year’s Foghornia ironically labels the bass clarinet as a foghorn, elevating the nautical beacon at a time when spatial awareness and isolation levels are high. In other words we think it’s a fitting quarantine soundtrack, aside from being good work music. We hope you enjoy.

Radioton - Tapani Rinne (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Foghornia - Tapani Rinne (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good start to your week.