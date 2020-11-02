Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Tambour, a classical composer and pianist from Montreal. His delicate acoustic compositions are full of “harmonies of weeping beauty” as Mike G put it. His first release, 2015’s Chapitre I, opens with a ghostly solo piano arpeggio, and then the tracks slowly invite soft string accompaniments. Chapitre II continues the piano and string meditations and overlays other instruments, evoking a dramatic film score. Last up is 2019’s Constellations EP. This one features similar pieces as the Chapitres but mutes the instruments. You feel like you’re in a room a few doors down from orchestra rehearsal. We look forward to an LP from Tambour.

Chapitre I by Tambour (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Chapitre II by Tambour (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Constellations by Tambour (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

