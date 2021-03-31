Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Takashi Kokubo, a Japanese ambient composer and sound designer. Kokubo’s music has been likened to Japan’s kankyō ongaku movement from the 1980s. This style of music, translated as “environmental music,” combines nature sounds and keyboards. A great compilation of pieces from this movement came out in 2019, which is linked below. Kokubo, while a contemporary of kankyō artists, was an unintentional co-conspirator with them and only later realized the coincidence. We’re playing two of Kokubo’s albums – Winds and Serenity – which consist of healing new age tracks.

Winds - Takashi Kokubo (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Serenity - Takashi Kokubo (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Kankyō Ongaku - Various Artists (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.