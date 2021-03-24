Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sven Libaek, a Norwegian-Australian composer. Over the course of his career, Libaek scored a variety of film and TV programs, including many for Hanna-Barbera. We discovered his work via The Life Aquatic, which features “Thatcherie,” a piece from his bossa nova score to the 1973 marine wildlife show Inner Space. We’re playing that album first. Then we’re playing The Music of Sven Libaek, a 1967 compilation of Libaek’s early compositions for Australian documentaries. Last we’re playing his score for Nature Walkabout, another jazzy nature doc score but with passages of Gershwin-like grandeur.

Inner Space - Sven Libaek (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Music of Sven Libaek - Sven Libaek (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nature Walkabout - Sven Libaek (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

