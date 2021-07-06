Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Suzanne Doucet, an ambient/new age artist from Germany. After a wide-ranging career in the European entertainment industry, Doucet got into new age music and moved to America in the ‘80s. She helped popularize the nascent genre and put out her own original works. We’re playing two of her albums today. Reflecting Light, Vol. 1, recorded in Los Angeles in the ‘80s, is a package of minimal recordings made on the Roland JX-3P, Roland TR-909 and a Steinway grand piano. The album’s title comes from its reflective cover. We’re also playing Resonance, a collaboration with Gary Miraz, which is more richly orchestrated but equally ethereal.

Reflecting Light, Vol. 1 - Suzanne Doucet (50m, no vocals)

Resonance - Suzanne Doucet & Gary Miraz (50m, no vocals)

