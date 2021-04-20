Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Suzanne Ciani, an American synthesist and composer. Ciani studied classical composition at UC Berkeley in the late ‘60s and then worked in Don Buchla’s workshop constructing analog synthesizers. “The Buchla” was the West Coast rival to New York’s Moog. Ciani, with her classical training and intimate technical familiarity with the Buchla, gave some of the earliest public demonstrations of synths’ vast potential. Two such demonstrations are captured on Buchla Concerts 1975. Ciani moved to New York and throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s recorded New Age albums such as 1986’s Velocity of Love, whose title track is perhaps her best-known piece. She’s still performing with the Buchla and released the concert album A Sonic Womb in 2020.

Buchla Concerts 1975 - Suzanne Ciani (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Velocity of Love - Suzanne Ciani (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

A Sonic Womb - Suzanne Ciani (40m x2, no vocals but a few mins of static on track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Tuesday.