Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Suso Sáiz & Suzanne Kraft, a Spanish and American electronic producer respectively. The two put out a collaborative ambient album last month called Between No Things via the excellent label Music from Memory. Its tracks contain gentle, pretty Boards of Canada-like sound environments created by analog and digital instruments. We’re also re-upping one album from each artist we’ve recommended in the past. Sáiz’s 2019 album, Nothing is Objective, is a longform meditation conducted with big warm synths. Kraft’s 2015 album, Talk from Home, is a Flow State favorite for its lowkey, Khruangbin-like instrumentals made using synths and drum machines.

Between No Things by Suso Sáiz & Suzanne Kraft (40m, vocals only at the end of “Beloved Din”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nothing is Objective by Suso Sáiz (120m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Talk from Home by Suzanne Kraft (40m, no lyrics)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.