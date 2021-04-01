Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Surprise Chef, an Australian soul/funk band. The four-piece group plays chilled-out instrumentals that occasionally sound like covers of hip-hop beats. We’re playing their two LPs, both of which were released in 2020. Daylight Savings contains funk tracks reminiscent of David Axelrod. All News Is Good News strikes a darker/mysterious tone despite its title.

Daylight Savings - Surprise Chef (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

All News Is Good News - Surprise Chef (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.