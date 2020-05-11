Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Superposition, an ambient project from Boreta and Matt Davis, members of band The Glitch Mob. Starting last year, the pair has released several instrumental ambient albums and two that feature spoken vocals from Alan Watts and Ram Dass. We’re playing two of their instrumental albums, A00/ No Mind and Form//Less. Both use rich synth textures to create what this newsletter is always seeking: an atmosphere of profundity. Form//Less makes ample use of silence.

A00/ No Mind by Superposition (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Form//Less by Superposition (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

🌀🌀🌀