Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Stevie Wonder, an American songwriter, singer, composer, and pianist from Detroit. Across the 1970s Wonder charted the course of popular music, culminating in the 1976 double album Songs in the Key of Life. We’re recommending that magnum opus, but we’re first playing the album that came directly after: Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants. This is Wonder’s 1979 experimental soundtrack to a nature documentary of a similar name. It’s genre-spanning and overall baffling as an album from Stevie Wonder but inspiring all the same.

Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants - Stevie Wonder (90m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder (110m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.