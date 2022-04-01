Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Sterac, alias of Dutch DJ and producer Steve Rachmad. Sterac has been involved in the Netherlands’ techno scene since the ‘90s and was part of the European adoption of American dance music, especially Detroit techno. On his own records, he combines ethereal, warped synth pads with swift quantized drum machines. We’re playing two LPs: Secret Life of Machines from 2012 and the darker Scorp from 2016.

Secret Life of Machines - Sterac (110m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Scorp - Sterac (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.