Today we’re listening to Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires. The collection consists of 98 tracks by artists such as André 3000, Emily Sprague, Laraaji, Arushi Jain, Celia Hollander, Photay, Total Blue, Sam Wilkes, Luke Schneider, marine eyes, Reggie Watts, and KMRU. To quote the liner notes, “Leaving has pulled out all the proverbial stops to release a benefit compilation consisting of affiliated artists and supporters far and wide (many of whom have indeed lost everything). Seeking to supplement the numerous GoFundMes and the profound, often harrowing acts of mutual aid that are currently buoying recovery efforts, and in lieu of donating to a third party organization, all proceeds will be donated directly to impacted individuals.” Just a Bandcamp link today.

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires - Various Artists (411m, some vocals)

Bandcamp

We wish you a great start to your week.