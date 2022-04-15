Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Soulwax, a Belgian band formed by brothers David and Stephen Dewaele. Like Radiohead, Soulwax started by putting out rock albums in the ‘90s and then bit the apple of electronic music. In the aughts, they put out bloghouse music and became prolific remixers, sometimes going by 2ManyDJs. We’re playing two of their more recent albums. Deewee Sessions Vol. 01 is an instrumental record made on the EMS Synthi 100, a massive analog synth born in 1971 (pictured below). Second we’re playing 2017’s ESSENTIAL, which the band explain thus: “When we were approached to make an Essential Mix for the BBC in May 2017, we chose to do what every sane human being would do, we decided to lock ourselves into our studio for two weeks and make an hour of new music based around the word 'Essential', instead of preparing a mix of already existing music.”

DEEWEE Sessions, Vol. 01 - Soulwax (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

ESSENTIAL - Soulwax (60m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.