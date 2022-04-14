Today we have a guest recommendation from Karl Delossantos, chief film critic at Smash Cut Reviews whose excellent newsletter you can sign up for here.

In many ways, New York-based experimental band Son Lux’s score for the terrific multiverse-hopping sci-fi action comedy epic Everything Everywhere All At Once *takes breath* is a classic movie score. It’s big and cinematic. A restless frenetic beat paired with dramatic sweeping strings that make you feel like an action hero. But then, like the movie it is underscoring, it changes on you. Just when you thought you had a grasp of a melody it slips through your fingers. Like when the eerie track “Chapstick” gives way to the Kung-fu-inspired rock melody of “The Fanny Pack.” Or how the climactic nervous energy of “It All Just Goes Away” melts into the beautiful piano ballet of “Clair de Lune.” It is quite literally everything everywhere all at once with features ranging from Mitski to David Byrne and a flute-playing André 3000 to a hilarious parody of a Randy Newman song… by Randy Newman himself. A worthy score for one of the best movies in years.

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Son Lux (110m, some vocals)

