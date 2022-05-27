Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Solomun, a Bosnian-German DJ and producer. Solomun was born in then-Yugoslavia and raised in Hamburg. He started producing as a teenager in the ‘90s, but it wasn’t until 2005 that he put out his first EP. Of his production beginnings, he told Popspoken, “The predominant sound of that time was Minimal-Techno. And I was not really feeling this sound because I was missing some melodies, some harmonies, some emotions.” We’re playing Solomun’s 2009 debut LP, Dance Baby. It’s a mission statement in favor of the stripped-down but soulful house/techno music that have made his DJ sets popular around the world.

Dance Baby - Solomun (80m, vocal parts on tracks 3-4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.