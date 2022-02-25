Good morning.

It’s Friday etc. Today we’re listening to Soichi Terada, a Japanese electronic music producer. Terada studied computer science and electric organ in the ‘80s then moved to New York City, getting involved in the burgeoning house music scene. He’s been making dance music for decades, taking inspiration from hip-hop, deep house, and video game soundtracks. We’re playing his new record from January, Asakusa Light, as well as a 2015 label retrospective, Sounds from the Far East, selected by DJ Hunee.

Asakusa Light - Soichi Terada (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sounds from the Far East - Soichi Terada et al. (60m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Friday and weekend.