Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Sofia Kourtesis, a Peruvian-born house producer and DJ now based in Berlin. Her dance music layers brilliantly chopped samples over driving four-on-the-floor drums. She’s put out two EPs: Sarita Colonia from Jan ‘20 and Sofia Kourtesis from Feb ‘19. These excellent releases are both about 20 minutes long, so we’re also including her 2015 Boiler Room set in Hamburg. We hope you enjoy.

Sarita Colonia by Sofia Kourtesis (20m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sofia Kourtesis by Sofia Kourtesis (20m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sofia Kourtesis Boiler Room x Generator Hamburg DJ Set (60m, some vocal samples)

YouTube / SoundCloud

Have a good Friday, and enjoy your weekend.