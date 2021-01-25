Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Snorri Hallgrímsson, an Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and composer. Most of his tracks feature soft piano over glistening strings or holy synth pads. Like Nils Frahm, Hallgrímsson records the piano in a way that pronounces the mechanical operations of the hammers and pedals. First we’re playing his original score for the 2019 anxiety documentary Chasing the Present. Then we’re playing 2020’s Landbrot I – our favorite – and 2018’s Orbit, which features some singing.

Chasing the Present OST - Snorri Hallgrímsson (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Landbrot I - Snorri Hallgrímsson (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Orbit - Snorri Hallgrímsson (40m, plenty of vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.