Today we have a guest recommendation from Kevin Maguire, author of the newsletter The New Fatherhood.

I wandered into Discos Paradisos, Barcelona’s best record store, investigating a recently rumoured Kankyō Ongaku vinyl repress. My dreams were dashed, but I was offered an alternative: a heavy slab of vinyl, the cardboard sleeve thick like an Especial Records 12" import from the noughties. Its eerie green cover, cool blue text rising vertically on its side, promised “Music for Turntable, Guitars and Sampled Instruments." I stared at it and was told “creo que te gustará.” He wasn't wrong. Sometimes the universe hands you the right record at the right time. So today, we're listening to Slow Attack Ensemble. Their albums are peaceful, beautiful in their serenity, and wear their influences proudly: the early albums of Brian Eno, the 1980s Japanese ambient scene, and original Balearic vibes from Ibiza's pre-superclub era.

Music for Turntable, Guitars and Sampled Instruments - Slow Attack Ensemble (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

