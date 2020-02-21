Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing music from Sleep D, the club music duo born and raised in Melbourne. They’re now “pillars” of the city’s underground scene. Rebel Force, their debut LP from last year, plays like a DJ set and draws from jungle, acid house, breakbeat, and ambient. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, check out Live at the Fairfield Amphitheatre, which is more ambient/electronic. No vocals pretty much.

Rebel Force by Sleep D (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Live at the Fairfield Amphitheatre by Sleep D (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

If you’re new to Flow State, feel free to reply to this email to tell us what music you’ve enjoyed working to recently.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.