Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing music from Skee Mask, a German electronic music producer. Skee Mask creates scintillating synth lines, often on top of driving breakbeat drums. Pitchfork called his 2018 album, Compro, one of the best albums of the 2010s. Last week he released a new LP, Pool, exclusively on Bandcamp.

Compro - Skee Mask (60m, momentary vocals on track 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Pool - Skee Mask (100m, couple vocal chops)

Bandcamp

Have a really good Friday and an absolutely fantastic weekend.