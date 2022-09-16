Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Siriusmo, a German electronic music producer. Siriusmo, who’s also a visual artist, started making music in the early aughts, and was coaxed into putting out albums by his compatriot Modeselektor. We’re playing two hour-long collections of tracks from 2000 to 2010, called Pearls and Embarrassments, which showcase Siriusmo quirky, playful, synth-heavy dance music. It’s up to you which tracks are pearls and which are embarrassments.

Pearls and Embarrassments: 2000-2010 (Vol. 01) - Siriusmo (60m, occasional vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Pearls and Embarrassments: 2000-2010 (Vol. 02) - Siriusmo (60m, occasional vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great weekend.