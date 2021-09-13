Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Shiho Yabuki, a Japanese pianist and ambient music producer. Yabuki composed pioneering works of “healing music” in the ‘80s and ‘90s, albums that until recently had been scarcely available. Her 1990 record, New Meditation, was reiussed earlier this year and has been one of our favorite discoveries of 2021. It features soothing synth tracks, nodding both to Japan’s environmental music of the ‘80s and to traditional classical music. We’re also playing her 1987 record, The Body is a Message of the Universe, which was thankfully reiussed by Subliminal Sounds in 2018.

New Meditation - Shiho Yabuki (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Body Is A Message Of The Universe - Shiho Yabuki (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.