Shanghai Community Radio
March 13, 2020
Good morning.
It’s Friday so we’re playing something more upbeat. Music venues in China have been closed since January, but musicians have responded by live-streaming concerts and festivals, sometimes called “home parties.” Shanghai Community Radio broadcasts live on bilibili “25/7,” and it features a cosmopolitan roster of DJs and genres. We’ve selected a couple standout sets from the past few months for you to check out. Browse their full archive here.
Sierra Lima, Ting Ting & Teo Mattress 温哥华华侨之夜 (120m, 🗣 occasional vocals) SoundCloud
Vorbi & Ji Na R&B Hour (120m, 🗣 vocals throughout) SoundCloud
Have a happy and healthy weekend.