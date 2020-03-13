Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re playing something more upbeat. Music venues in China have been closed since January, but musicians have responded by live-streaming concerts and festivals, sometimes called “home parties.” Shanghai Community Radio broadcasts live on bilibili “25/7,” and it features a cosmopolitan roster of DJs and genres. We’ve selected a couple standout sets from the past few months for you to check out. Browse their full archive here.

Sierra Lima, Ting Ting & Teo Mattress 温哥华华侨之夜 (120m, 🗣 occasional vocals) SoundCloud

Vorbi & Ji Na R&B Hour (120m, 🗣 vocals throughout) SoundCloud

Have a happy and healthy weekend.