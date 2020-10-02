Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Session Victim, a German production duo. Their music varies from album to album – they explore the outer limits of house music and take inspiration from a multitude of genres. Their latest record, Needledrop, sets jazz samples to a club music tempo. They mine cool upright bass lines, horn riffs, and ride symbols. It’s similar to Max Graef and Glenn Astro, and even approaches lounge music like Koop or Björk’s early production. We’re also playing two of Session Victim’s earlier albums, The Haunted House of House and See You…, which showcase the duo’s take on traditional house structures, synths, and samples.

Needledrop by Session Victim (40m, vocals on a couple tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Haunted House of House by Session Victim (60m, a couple vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

See You When You Get There by Session Victim (50m, a couple vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.