Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing recent DJ sets from Soulection, a label and movement that accurately bills itself as the sound of tomorrow. They have a show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, but they post their sets to SoundCloud as well. Mixed by Joe Kay, Soulection sets curate recent and classic fusions of genres such as dub, hip-hop, R&B, futurebass, house, and soul. Soulection is our default work music at the Flow State office when we're feeling vocal-tolerant. "Future beats, eclectic soul, forgotten gems, and timeless sounds…"

Soulection Radio Show #416 (120m, 🗣 plenty vocals) Soundcloud / Apple Music

Soulection Radio Show #420 (120m, 🗣 plenty vocals) Soundcloud / Apple Music

Have a really nice Friday and a fun weekend.

🔮 🔮 🔮