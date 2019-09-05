Good morning.

Today we're listening to James Murray, an ambient producer based in London. He's one half of the duo Silent Vigils, which we featured yesterday. Murray’s solo music is an electronic-acoustic hybrid, featuring pensive strings and ghostly synths. We're playing three of our favorite albums, all of which are vocal-free. Falling Backwards and Heavenly Waters are pure ambient (the latter has occasional silences). Eyes to the Height tracks have more of a beat to them. If you enjoy the music, you can find more albums on his website.

Falling Backwards by James Murray (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Eyes to the Height by James Murray (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Heavenly Waters by James Murray (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great day today.

🧩 🧩 🧩