Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alessandro Cortini, an Italian producer who was the keyboardist in the band Nine Inch Nails. Cortini’s recent solo work plays distorted, guitar-sounding keyboard patterns in loops, as if to study them. The tracks are reminiscent of the excellent soundtrack work of Cortini’s bandmate Trent Reznor. 2017’s Risveglio is minimalist, solemn, and focus-inducing. Volume Massimo and Avanti have these tracks that start slow and then build to awesome, distorted chords, which we loved but may prove too loud for you to work to. Let us know what you think by replying.

Risveglio by Alessandro Cortini (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Volume Massimo by Alessandro Cortini (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Avanti by Alessandro Cortini (40m, 🗣 some tracks begin with ~30 seconds of speech) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good start to your week.

🏛️ 🏛️ 🏛️