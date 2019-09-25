Good morning.

Today we're listening to Nathan Larson, a Swedish film composer, and his orchestral-drone band, Subchamber Ensemble. Thanks to Martin for the recommendation. Subchamber Ensemble just released an excellent debut LP in August. The band improvises beautiful, slow-motion string music. We’ve included a link to a live performance so you can see how they do it. Larson himself has been scoring films since the late '90s. 2005’s Filmmusik collects tracks from some of his scores, including Prozac Nation, Phone Booth, and Boys Don’t Cry.

Subchamber Ensemble by Subchamber Ensemble (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

Subchamber Ensemble Live at OBRA, June 8 2019 (30m) Vimeo

Filmmusik by Nathan Larson (40m, 🗣 some tracks have vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

