Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Javad Maroufi, Persian pianist and composer active in the 20th century. Maroufi was one of the first composers to write Persian-style classical music for the piano. We’re listening to two of his solo piano compilations, both published in the years leading up to his death in 1993. We love the mournful, mystical tones created by his use of the double harmonic scale. Tell us what you think by replying to this email.

Raz by Javad Maroufi (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Golden Dreams by Javad Maroufi (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a peaceful Thursday.

🍩 🍩 🍩