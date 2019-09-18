Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hakobune, a Japanese ambient composer based in Tokyo. He applies effects to electric guitars, which creates these layered atmospheres that are warm and enveloping. His compositions are vocal-free and perfect focus music, creating what this newsletter is always seeking: an atmosphere of profundity. If you like Hakobune’s music, you can find more of his albums on his Bandcamp.

Looping Around the Forest I Thought I Remembered by Hakobune (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

In Arboreal Whispering by Hakobune (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Shadow on the Lawn by Hakobune (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

