Today we have a guest recommendation from Karl Delossantos. Karl runs Smash Cut Reviews, which has an excellent movie recommendation newsletter on the same platform as us (Substack). Check it out here.

My favorite music to work to tends to be movie scores. So today I’m recommending the work of composer Nicholas Britell. While he’s done consistently great work over a dozen films — nabbing two Oscar nominations — his two greatest scores are for Barry Jenkins films. Moonlight is a classical-inspired, orchestral score that is split into three acts, just like the film. Similarly, his masterwork score for If Beale Street Could Talk — my favorite movie score of the 2010s — is infused with jazz that pays homage to the movie’s Harlem setting. Steeped with longing, melancholy, but ultimately, hope, it’s a surprisingly inspiring score to be creative to. Lastly, what better way to hustle than with the score to HBO’s Succession. Britell describes the catchy title track as “a classical-sounding piano coupled with a large hip-hop beat, distorted strings, and odd electronics.” The entire score is filled with that urgency and drama. Perfect to keep you moving.

Moonlight by Nicholas Britell (40m)

If Beale Street Could Talk by Nicholas Britell (50m)

Succession by Nicholas Britell (40m)

