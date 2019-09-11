Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Motohiko Hamase, a Japanese bassist, synthesist, and composer. Hamase played bass in Japanese jazz bands in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, and then turned to ambient music. His solo compositions range widely in style and even genre, and are of limited availability on streaming services. We’re starting with Reminiscence, a beautiful, weird album that seems only to be available on YouTube. Then we have Notes of Forestry, whose “Pascal” and “Nude” are awe-inspiringly minimalist in their repetition of multi-track melodies. Last we have Technodrome, which is pretty experimental and a bit higher-energy, if you’re looking for that.

Reminiscence by Motohiko Hamase (40m) YouTube

Notes of Forestry by Motohiko Hamase (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

Technodrome by Motohiko Hamase (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

