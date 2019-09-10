Good morning.

Today we're listening to Bill Evans, the legendary jazz pianist active from the '50s until his death in 1980. We're listening to his three solo albums from 1963, The Solo Sessions (Vol. 1-2) and Conversations with Myself. The records show Evans' wild talent at long-form improvisation. It's fascinating to hear where his mind goes in these performances. If you're not into jazz yet this may help you get into it. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

The Solo Sessions, Vol. 1 by Bill Evans (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

The Solo Sessions, Vol. 2 by Bill Evans (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Conversations with Myself by Bill Evans (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good Tuesday.

🐂 🐂 🐂