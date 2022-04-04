Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Seconds, an ambient artist based in Los Angeles. The new album Landers is the third release on Flow State Records. Seconds attempts to reflect locations in music using synths and field recordings. The tracks on Landers were primarily made using the Waldorf Blofeld synthesizer which uses wavetable synthesis. The ambient / drone music is accompanied by occasional field recordings. Label mate Corntuth contributes synths on track two.

Landers - Seconds (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.