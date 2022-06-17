Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Seb Wildblood, a DJ, producer, and label head based in South London. We’re starting with his debut LP from 2015, Foreign Parts, a subdued yet spurring record that set the nostalgic tone for the rest of his discography. His latest LP, Do You Feel It Too? is just out a few weeks ago. It’s faster paced, with some tracks accelerating into drum ‘n’ bass territory while others incorporate patterns from breakbeat or 2-step. He also put together a pretty great BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix back in 2020.

Foreign Parts - Seb Wildblood (40m, no vocals except subtle ones on track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Do You Feel It Too? - Seb Wildblood (50m, vocals on a few tracks, mainly 2, 6, and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.