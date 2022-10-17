Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sawako, a Japanese ambient producer from Nagoya. As a child, Sawako learned classical piano and at Keio University studied environmental and information science as well as multidisciplinary art. In her music, she combines digital production techniques with field recordings and acoustic instruments to create a shimmering, floating ambience. On bitter sweet, from 2008, her airy synth lines are occasionally accompanied by notes of cello and guitar. We’re also playing Hum, from 2005, another LP she put out on the label 12k. Sawako’s music reminds us of the Basquiat quote: “Art is how we decorate space; music is how we decorate time.”

bitter sweet - Sawako (60m, track 9 has vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hum - Sawako (40m, some vocals on some tracks, e.g. 1 and 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.