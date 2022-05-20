Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Sandilé, an electronic music producer and DJ based in Cologne. Sandilé is a student of techno and house, taking inspiration from many of its subgenres. Her 2019 record consists of 13 stellar dance tracks that seem mostly deep house inspired and repurpose classic dance / pop hooks from the past 30 years. We love the record and made an exception given the vocals that appear on most tracks.

No Small Talk Please - Sandilé (90m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great weekend.