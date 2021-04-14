Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sam Gendel, a multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Los Angeles. He creates mellow, jazzy compositions that shape-shift across genres. He’s put out seven LPs since 2017, but today we’re listening only to the most recent one: Fresh Bread, a nearly four-hour compilation of “home recordings and public performances” from 2012 to 2020. It’s beautiful and ethereal, sometimes ambient, sometimes lofi hip-hop, sometimes free jazz.

Fresh Bread - Sam Gendel (220m, occasional light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.