Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Saloli, a keyboardist and composer based in Portland, Oregon. A classically trained pianist, she cites Erik Satie as a primary influence. “Even though people seem to enjoy Debussy or Schubert just fine,” she observed in Self-Titled Magazine, “people get absolutely transfixed by Satie.” For her 2018 debut LP, The Deep End, she picked up an analog synthesizer for the first time. The pieces on that record are spare, disarming impromptus which channel Satie’s elegant simplicity. Her second record, The Island, came out this past December and returns to the familiar sound of solo piano.

The Deep End - Saloli (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Island: Music for Piano, Vol. 1 - Saloli (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.