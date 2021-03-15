Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sachi Kobayashi, a Japanese electronic producer based in Tokyo. Her ambient pieces consist of enveloping synth pads that slowly and profoundly morph. It’s signature Flow State music. She began releasing records last year and has since put out three EPs and an LP. We’re playing the transcendent LP More Than Just a Dream and the excellent EPs Moon and Sea and Air Dance.

More Than Just a Dream - Sachi Kobayashi (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Moon and Sea - Sachi Kobayashi (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Air Dance - Sachi Kobayashi (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.