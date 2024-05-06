Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Saapato, an American ambient music producer and multi-instrumentalist based in upstate New York. His music finds harmonies between field recordings of natural surroundings and synths both scintillating and subdued. The effect is meditative and transportive, almost instantly mood-shifting. On Friday he released a new album, On Fire Island, which originated in an arts residency on that island with the National Parks Service (more on those residencies here). We’re also playing his 2023 record, Somewhere Else, whose sound is slightly more distorted or resonant, and time of day more crepuscular.

On Fire Island - Saapato (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Somewhere Else - Saapato (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.