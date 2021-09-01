Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Roméo Poirier, a Brussels-based ambient/electronic musician. Poirier combines looping synth phrases with field recordings and sound effects from fictional operating systems. His 2016 debut album, Plage Arrière, made waves with this novel sound where digital noises morph and disintegrate over nostalgic tape loops, and vice versa. First we’re playing his latest LP, 2020’s Hotel Nota, which adds silences between samples to deepen the soundscape.

Hotel Nota - Roméo Poirier (40m, no vocals except slight vocoder on track 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Plage Arrière - Roméo Poirier (30m, no vocals basically)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.