Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Roland Tings, an Australian dance music producer. His music sets happy synth loops to breakbeats, like Caribou or Bicep. His 2020 album, Salt Water, mixes thought-provoking synth chords and bass loops with four on the four drums. His live sets are higher-energy, so we’ve included the excellent 2013 Boiler Room set he performed in his hometown, Melbourne. We hope you enjoy.

Salt Water by Roland Tings (50m, a few vocals especially on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Roland Tings Boiler Room Melbourne (40m, vocal samples)

YouTube

Have a really good weekend.