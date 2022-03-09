Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Roedelius & Story, a duo of German composer Hans-Joachim Roedelius and American composer Tim Story. Thanks to Nathan for the recommendation. Roedelius & Story began collaborating after decades of independently composing ambient, electronic, and classical works. 4 Hands, just out this past January, is a series of piano duets, on which Roedelius improvised études and Story later recorded an accompaniment on the same piano. Lunz 3, from 2019, consists of minimalist acoustic loops with some effects, sounding like Nine Inch Nails instrumentals but warmer.

4 Hands - Roedelius & Story (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lunz 3 - Roedelius & Story (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.